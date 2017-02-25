WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:30 pm
cas all the way
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2402
Location: advertising my villa
Our fans are confident. Powell and the players will be 100% up for it and no confidence will be involved. Our loss to Hull KR came as we were wothout 10 of our 17 first choice players. We are currently at full strength more a less depending if Roberts is back next week.

Ive said on the casforum that this will be our toughest game to score points. You dont concede many so will be a tough ask. If you can keep us to around the 20mark you have every chance of winning as we concede too many easy tries.

No confidence from me. any team to win by less than a try on this one.

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:33 pm
ploinerrhino
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 775
For once it is our cup final

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:42 pm
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1041
Last few times we have played cas we haven't rotated subs properly and ended up getting torn apart at the 50 min mark, lets see if Mac has learnt his lesson.

Also, surely it is a mistake not putting a clause in Zaks contract that he couldn't play against us, I would much rather Eden be at the back for them than him.

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:50 pm
Emagdnim13
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 608
What's going on with Ferres?
RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:51 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19701
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
leedsnsouths wrote:
Last few times we have played cas we haven't rotated subs properly and ended up getting torn apart at the 50 min mark, lets see if Mac has learnt his lesson.

Also, surely it is a mistake not putting a clause in Zaks contract that he couldn't play against us, I would much rather Eden be at the back for them than him.



that's a cas win then

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:19 pm
LeedsDave
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2390
Location: Headingley
ploinerrhino wrote:
For once it is our cup final


Nope.
