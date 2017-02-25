WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Now this is the tough one for me. Arguably the best attacking team in the competition for me with Hardaker, Eden, Minikin, Chase, Gale, McShane, Milner running the show, we will have a lot of work to do.

Tough shout aswell as we will more than likely be without Galloway, JJB, Ward, Ferres.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Singleton
Ablett Keinhorst
Sutcliffe

Cuthbertson Ormondroyd Mullally Delaney

Walters Baldwinson

As alluded to by others on other threads, our best chance here is to keep it tight with a good defensive display. Cas are a side that will always concede soft points, so our lack of creativity near the line may not be such a problem. The big question is can we contain them for long enough periods when they are having a hot spell.

I would say we win a close encounter or get hammered out of sight.
What's the news on Ward and JJB?
As alluded to by others on other threads, our best chance here is to keep it tight with a good defensive display. Cas are a side that will always concede soft points, so our lack of creativity near the line may not be such a problem. The big question is can we contain them for long enough periods when they are having a hot spell.

We regularly keep it tight at Cas, regardless of win or lose. Even last year, defences were tight at their place. But on this occasion our best chance is Cas themselves, and just how overly confident they are. I have a sneaky feeling they are so confident that someone who they don't expect to beat them is going to do just that, very soon.
Gotcha wrote:
We regularly keep it tight at Cas, regardless of win or lose. Even last year, defences were tight at their place. But on this occasion our best chance is Cas themselves, and just how overly confident they are. I have a sneaky feeling they are so confident that someone who they don't expect to beat them is going to do just that, very soon.

Ala HKR last year!
Dream on

