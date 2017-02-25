bentleberry wrote: We're now on an 11 game losing run, reported to be the longest losing run any team have ever had in super league. Looking at our next fixtures, where can you see a win coming from? We're in the game for 70 min but seem clueless on how to close a game out and I can't see a way that that's going to change any time soon. We're now at a point where we need to win 50% of the games remaining to secure a top 8 spot. Well done to the supporters at both games so far, at least we've turned up for the full 80min

Longest losing run in super league?! In 2003 Halifax won their first game, then never won again all season!! Yes we have lost the first two, but we could have easily won both, yeah partly our fault, but sometimes it's very small margins between winning and losing, and in both games there have been definite turning points where decisions went against us, not sour grapes, just out of our control. Hopefully further down the line we will get 50/50 calls going our way which wins us the close games. Let's see where we are after around 10 games, probably the same for everyone else too. If we have only won 2 or 3 after 10 then I would be disappointed with the squad we have, and a few questions will probably be asked about CC & JK'S role, but i'm certainly not despondent already!!