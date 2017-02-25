|
We're now on an 11 game losing run, reported to be the longest losing run any team have ever had in super league. Looking at our next fixtures, where can you see a win coming from? We're in the game for 70 min but seem clueless on how to close a game out and I can't see a way that that's going to change any time soon. We're now at a point where we need to win 50% of the games remaining to secure a top 8 spot. Well done to the supporters at both games so far, at least we've turned up for the full 80min
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:33 am
First time poster here but I just felt I needed to have a say here, I don't buy into all this 11 game loseing run stuff, last year is gone we have lost two games just like Warrington, I think this team will come good players are still settling in and it's not time to panic just yet, this is Wakefield people sit back and enjoy the ride.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:34 am
I tend to worry about the things I can control. Whether my team wins a game or not isn't. We were poor in the last half of the season and struggled when we only had two props to rotate so the last 9 hames or so aren't a true reflection of this current team. We lost both games but could've easily won them. All I can ask for are the games we play are competive.
1/10
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:38 am
I don't think you can realistically factor in the back end of last season. It simply didn't matter. The whole focus was on avoiding the Middle 8's, after the MPG the year before, a very strong Leigh, and some good teams down there, and then it became about a semi-final. Once we'd made the Super 8's and lost the semi, the season stopped mattering. We were never going to make the Grand Final.
I haven't been to either game this year due to other commitments but the impression I get is that we were competitive in both. Results will come. We won the first two games in 2015 and look how that panned out. Warrington haven't won their games either.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:49 am
We've been competitive for 65-70 min of both games but started both games slow and let the teams take an easy lead, then fought back into the lead which was then held until about 15 min from the end where they seem to have a mind blank and forget they're playing rugby which has let both teams back in. They're good, they've played really well, but seem completely clueless on how to close out a game. Both Hull and Hudds won the games because they played smarter and played the officials better. Until we can learn to do that and close a game, I can't see a win coming
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:12 pm
bentleberry wrote:
We're now on an 11 game losing run, reported to be the longest losing run any team have ever had in super league. Looking at our next fixtures, where can you see a win coming from? We're in the game for 70 min but seem clueless on how to close a game out and I can't see a way that that's going to change any time soon. We're now at a point where we need to win 50% of the games remaining to secure a top 8 spot. Well done to the supporters at both games so far, at least we've turned up for the full 80min
Longest losing run in super league?! In 2003 Halifax won their first game, then never won again all season!! Yes we have lost the first two, but we could have easily won both, yeah partly our fault, but sometimes it's very small margins between winning and losing, and in both games there have been definite turning points where decisions went against us, not sour grapes, just out of our control. Hopefully further down the line we will get 50/50 calls going our way which wins us the close games. Let's see where we are after around 10 games, probably the same for everyone else too. If we have only won 2 or 3 after 10 then I would be disappointed with the squad we have, and a few questions will probably be asked about CC & JK'S role, but i'm certainly not despondent already!!
