I don't think you can realistically factor in the back end of last season. It simply didn't matter. The whole focus was on avoiding the Middle 8's, after the MPG the year before, a very strong Leigh, and some good teams down there, and then it became about a semi-final. Once we'd made the Super 8's and lost the semi, the season stopped mattering. We were never going to make the Grand Final.



I haven't been to either game this year due to other commitments but the impression I get is that we were competitive in both. Results will come. We won the first two games in 2015 and look how that panned out. Warrington haven't won their games either.