Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:13 pm
That was a shoulder charge all the live long day; how the referee and both linesmen missed it is an absolute mystery.

Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:38 am
bren2k wrote:
That was a shoulder charge all the live long day; how the referee and both linesmen missed it is an absolute mystery.


Match Review Panel have it as a reckless high tackle - Grade B - 1-2 matches
EGP offered and accepted - 1 match ban

Nice to see they have once again got their Specsavers sponsorship deal working to full effect.
Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:00 pm
Fordy wrote:
Match Review Panel have it as a reckless high tackle - Grade B - 1-2 matches
EGP offered and accepted - 1 match ban

Nice to see they have once again got their Specsavers sponsorship deal working to full effect.


With BJB already held in the tackle, it was an extremely late cowardly shot.
2 matches (1 with the EGP) once again seems lenient for a cheap shot on a Trinity player.

I think that we must be viewed as unimportant by the review panel.
Huddersfield should have been down to 12 players, plus a 2 match ban (minimum) for that attack to the head, mind you, Huddersfield were allowed to do whatever they wanted in the second half with Mr Brough reffing the second 40.

Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:00 pm
Anyone see the spear tackle on Mcgilvery? Worse than the one in Hull game that got a ban. Agree the ref and officials were dog sh!te and saw nothing!!!
Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:14 pm
I saw mcgillivray get lifted over horizontal then luckily get levelled back out and land on his back. Maybe somewhat fortuitous he landed that was but penalty for that was correct. Not in a million years was that a card. At least Huddersfield got a penalty for that and a player didn't have to leave the field.

It wasn't smart but i thought that penalty was for lifting for the second man not a spear tackle. Which is what was given and must have been otherwise wakey player would've been up against MRP.
Re: BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:46 pm
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Anyone see the spear tackle on Mcgilvery? Worse than the one in Hull game that got a ban. Agree the ref and officials were dog sh!te and saw nothing!!!


I didn't see a spear tackle, did you?
