Fordy wrote:
Match Review Panel have it as a reckless high tackle - Grade B - 1-2 matches
EGP offered and accepted - 1 match ban
Nice to see they have once again got their Specsavers sponsorship deal working to full effect.
With BJB already held in the tackle, it was an extremely late cowardly shot.
2 matches (1 with the EGP) once again seems lenient for a cheap shot on a Trinity player.
I think that we must be viewed as unimportant by the review panel.
Huddersfield should have been down to 12 players, plus a 2 match ban (minimum) for that attack to the head, mind you, Huddersfield were allowed to do whatever they wanted in the second half with Mr Brough reffing the second 40.