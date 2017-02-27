I saw mcgillivray get lifted over horizontal then luckily get levelled back out and land on his back. Maybe somewhat fortuitous he landed that was but penalty for that was correct. Not in a million years was that a card. At least Huddersfield got a penalty for that and a player didn't have to leave the field.



It wasn't smart but i thought that penalty was for lifting for the second man not a spear tackle. Which is what was given and must have been otherwise wakey player would've been up against MRP.