bren2k wrote:
That was a shoulder charge all the live long day; how the referee and both linesmen missed it is an absolute mystery.
Match Review Panel have it as a reckless high tackle - Grade B - 1-2 matches
EGP offered and accepted - 1 match ban
Nice to see they have once again got their Specsavers sponsorship deal working to full effect.
