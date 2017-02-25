WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB the try and the shoulder charge

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:45 am
musson
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 469
That try from BJB was top draw stuff
I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try

Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.
My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:07 am
PHe
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2853
musson wrote:
That try from BJB was top draw stuff
I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try

Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.
My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge



My concerns regarding this are obviously for BJB and his welfare (never mind his scrum hat protector, I think a motorcycle helmet would not have afforded him protection in that incident).
The other concerns are the officials, were they all on their mobiles for that 'tackle'? I don'r recall the ref consulting the linesmen. I don't know whether it was a shoulder or not, but obviously something hit his head - must have been Scott Moore, was he in the ground?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:10 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1732
Chester says shoulder straight to the head

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:58 am
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3465
I'm afraid our officials at the moment, last 10 years, are the worst I've ever seen!

More interested in being pedantic to the extreme than protecting the players They're full of "look at me" bravado and balls as big as coconuts when lecturing players but cowardly beyond the point of incompetence when the big decisions need making.

They've devolved into something unfit for purpose since becoming full time, as a group they've been given too much power to dictate how we play the game. Their constant reinterpretation of rules and issuing of directives to Coaches about how they can coach is ruining the spectacle that was once The Greatest Game.

They are not the 3rd Team on the field as they like to think they are!
They are there to facilitate the game, to allow the real highly trained professionals to do the job that spectators pay to see. They are slightly more important than corner flags, line markings and post pads while offering much less protection to players than the latter.

In any sport the best officials are those you never really notice, unfortunately in Rugby League the officials are almost always the centre of attention.

A radical overhaul of our officials is desperately needed, most of all their ego's need to be reduced along with their arrogance.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:31 pm
4foxsake
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 205
It's not cowardice and it's not incompetence it's sheer corruption. I turned on the radio last night to them laughing on BBC Leeds about a match being won with a forward pass. It was a big joke and it didn't matter because it had been a good match. The games a joke from top to bottom, the sodding sky commentator for 13 years had to have it explained it to him on Thursday how to play the ball. It's a farce.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:12 pm
PHe
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2853
The Avenger wrote:
I'm afraid our officials at the moment, last 10 years, are the worst I've ever seen!

More interested in being pedantic to the extreme than protecting the players They're full of "look at me" bravado and balls as big as coconuts when lecturing players but cowardly beyond the point of incompetence when the big decisions need making.

They've devolved into something unfit for purpose since becoming full time, as a group they've been given too much power to dictate how we play the game. Their constant reinterpretation of rules and issuing of directives to Coaches about how they can coach is ruining the spectacle that was once The Greatest Game.

They are not the 3rd Team on the field as they like to think they are!
They are there to facilitate the game, to allow the real highly trained professionals to do the job that spectators pay to see. They are slightly more important than corner flags, line markings and post pads while offering much less protection to players than the latter.

In any sport the best officials are those you never really notice, unfortunately in Rugby League the officials are almost always the centre of attention

A radical overhaul of our officials is desperately needed, most of all their ego's need to be reduced along with their arrogance.


At least the flags, markings and pads are consistent!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:32 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1179
Unfortunately the state of officiating in our sport is terrible overall and getting worse unfortunately, and the MRP are just as bad. It has got to the stage where some supporters refuse to travel to away games based on who is refereeing. That is how bad it has become.

It isnt just the cheap high shots, it is also the unsporting behaviour of players. Not only is it wrong, it has low entertainment value. We are already losing fans and players to yawnion. How many more are we prepared to lose.

These are just two issues that is ruining our game. Other issues include finance, marketing and doing more to ensure we manage to keep our own talent pool.

Until the issues start getting addressed and properly, I can only see things getting worse. For a more fairer system I think some of the lesser club chairmen, CEOs and coaches need to show a more united front with the RFL rather than toeing the line with a select few.

Back on topic, hope hes ok and the Giants player gets a ban coming to him

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:32 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5765
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Who was the Shudds player responsible?
c}