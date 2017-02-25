|
musson
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 469
|
That try from BJB was top draw stuff
I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try
Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.
My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:07 am
|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2853
|
musson wrote:
That try from BJB was top draw stuff
I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try
Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.
My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge
My concerns regarding this are obviously for BJB and his welfare (never mind his scrum hat protector, I think a motorcycle helmet would not have afforded him protection in that incident).
The other concerns are the officials, were they all on their mobiles for that 'tackle'? I don'r recall the ref consulting the linesmen. I don't know whether it was a shoulder or not, but obviously something hit his head - must have been Scott Moore, was he in the ground?
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1732
|
Chester says shoulder straight to the head
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3465
|
I'm afraid our officials at the moment, last 10 years, are the worst I've ever seen!
More interested in being pedantic to the extreme than protecting the players They're full of "look at me" bravado and balls as big as coconuts when lecturing players but cowardly beyond the point of incompetence when the big decisions need making.
They've devolved into something unfit for purpose since becoming full time, as a group they've been given too much power to dictate how we play the game. Their constant reinterpretation of rules and issuing of directives to Coaches about how they can coach is ruining the spectacle that was once The Greatest Game.
They are not the 3rd Team on the field as they like to think they are!
They are there to facilitate the game, to allow the real highly trained professionals to do the job that spectators pay to see. They are slightly more important than corner flags, line markings and post pads while offering much less protection to players than the latter.
In any sport the best officials are those you never really notice, unfortunately in Rugby League the officials are almost always the centre of attention.
A radical overhaul of our officials is desperately needed, most of all their ego's need to be reduced along with their arrogance.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 205
|
It's not cowardice and it's not incompetence it's sheer corruption. I turned on the radio last night to them laughing on BBC Leeds about a match being won with a forward pass. It was a big joke and it didn't matter because it had been a good match. The games a joke from top to bottom, the sodding sky commentator for 13 years had to have it explained it to him on Thursday how to play the ball. It's a farce.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:12 pm
|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2853
|
The Avenger wrote:
I'm afraid our officials at the moment, last 10 years, are the worst I've ever seen!
More interested in being pedantic to the extreme than protecting the players They're full of "look at me" bravado and balls as big as coconuts when lecturing players but cowardly beyond the point of incompetence when the big decisions need making.
They've devolved into something unfit for purpose since becoming full time, as a group they've been given too much power to dictate how we play the game. Their constant reinterpretation of rules and issuing of directives to Coaches about how they can coach is ruining the spectacle that was once The Greatest Game.
They are not the 3rd Team on the field as they like to think they are!
They are there to facilitate the game, to allow the real highly trained professionals to do the job that spectators pay to see. They are slightly more important than corner flags, line markings and post pads while offering much less protection to players than the latter.
In any sport the best officials are those you never really notice, unfortunately in Rugby League the officials are almost always the centre of attention
A radical overhaul of our officials is desperately needed, most of all their ego's need to be reduced along with their arrogance.
At least the flags, markings and pads are consistent!
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1179
|
Unfortunately the state of officiating in our sport is terrible overall and getting worse unfortunately, and the MRP are just as bad. It has got to the stage where some supporters refuse to travel to away games based on who is refereeing. That is how bad it has become.
It isnt just the cheap high shots, it is also the unsporting behaviour of players. Not only is it wrong, it has low entertainment value. We are already losing fans and players to yawnion. How many more are we prepared to lose.
These are just two issues that is ruining our game. Other issues include finance, marketing and doing more to ensure we manage to keep our own talent pool.
Until the issues start getting addressed and properly, I can only see things getting worse. For a more fairer system I think some of the lesser club chairmen, CEOs and coaches need to show a more united front with the RFL rather than toeing the line with a select few.
Back on topic, hope hes ok and the Giants player gets a ban coming to him
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5765
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Who was the Shudds player responsible?
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, captaincaveman, cheshirecat57, cocker, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, Frankiefartown, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, Nickward86, pitchy, Red, White and Blue, Run leroy , run !, Schunter, Smew, Spookdownunder, Towns88, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, Whatisup, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 281 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}