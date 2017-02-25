That try from BJB was top draw stuff
I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try
Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.
My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge
