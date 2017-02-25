I'm afraid our officials at the moment, last 10 years, are the worst I've ever seen!



More interested in being pedantic to the extreme than protecting the players They're full of "look at me" bravado and balls as big as coconuts when lecturing players but cowardly beyond the point of incompetence when the big decisions need making.



They've devolved into something unfit for purpose since becoming full time, as a group they've been given too much power to dictate how we play the game. Their constant reinterpretation of rules and issuing of directives to Coaches about how they can coach is ruining the spectacle that was once The Greatest Game.



They are not the 3rd Team on the field as they like to think they are!

They are there to facilitate the game, to allow the real highly trained professionals to do the job that spectators pay to see. They are slightly more important than corner flags, line markings and post pads while offering much less protection to players than the latter.



In any sport the best officials are those you never really notice, unfortunately in Rugby League the officials are almost always the centre of attention.



A radical overhaul of our officials is desperately needed, most of all their ego's need to be reduced along with their arrogance.