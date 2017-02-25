musson wrote: That try from BJB was top draw stuff

I watch the games hoping to see something like that every match, well done BJB as well as fantastic movement on our own line from miller to set up what lead to the try



Will be interesting to see what the report committee make of it.

My initial reaction is there were no hands involved meaning it was a shoulder charge

My concerns regarding this are obviously for BJB and his welfare (never mind his scrum hat protector, I think a motorcycle helmet would not have afforded him protection in that incident).The other concerns are the officials, were they all on their mobiles for that 'tackle'? I don'r recall the ref consulting the linesmen. I don't know whether it was a shoulder or not, but obviously something hit his head - must have been Scott Moore, was he in the ground?