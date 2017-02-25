With Anthony Gigot suspended, France has to fill the gap.
Would you agree that this is the best French team available for the World Cup?
Morgan Escare
Thomas Bosc, Vincent Duport, Benjamin Jullien, Fouad Yaha
Lucas Albert
Theodore Fages
Jason Baitieri
Benjamin Garcia, Antoni Maria
Remi Casty, Eloi Pelissier, Julien Bousquet
Interchange: Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Simon, Gadwin Springer, Romain Navarette, Kevin Larroyer (one to be omitted)
