Jake Shorrocks

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:59 am
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Going for a scan on his knee injury. It didn't look good at the time.

Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:26 am
NickyKiss
Fingers crossed for the lad. It didn't look great and with his history it doesn't fill you with confidence.

Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:37 pm
twosevenzero
Not as bad as first appeared, good news.
Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:42 pm
Jukesays
twosevenzero wrote:
Not as bad as first appeared, good news.


That's is good news
My immediate thought was season gone.

The "coaches section" were concerned at the time but we had to keep focus! :wink:
Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:00 pm
NickyKiss
Good to hear.

Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:49 pm
I've been told that they think it is damage to the cartilage rather than the ACL.

Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:18 pm
Geoff
Good news!

Re: Jake Shorrocks

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:19 pm
NSW
The I-pitch strikes again, still not seen gregson since.

Hopes he's not too bad, handy player to have in the squad!
Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




c}