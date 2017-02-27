Players always rate their team mates, they even backed Anderson and Kirke. Williams has had full pre season and two games to bed in, he defends well and his long kicking game has been excellent, from video clips he has in the past looked dangerous close to the line, would like to see some of that for us. He does not look like a player who runs the team or have a creative passing game.
