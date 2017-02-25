Two competetive games into his Wakefield career is too early to start bagging a player.



It took Miller a good few games to get going and also our 10 game wonder, Tim Smith, took half a season to get going.



Dropling him now isnt the answer.



One player I have concerns about if honest, is Fifita. He hasnt been poor as such, but apart from the cup game against Huddersfield don't think he has set the world on fire. More concerning, especially given the work put in to keep him. At the moment, I feel England, Arona and Huby are twice the player he is



We had our good run last year without him