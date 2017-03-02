moving on... wrote: No, instead he just has:



- Positioning.

- Safe hands.

- Defence.

- Correct link play.

- Leadership.

- Ability to organise the defence.

- Communication

- Experience.



Jesus wept. Did you even watch him play full back against Brisbane? The man was a machine. It Was Gidley's decision making and hands that assisted Russell for his Try.

Lots of intangibles... I didn't really notice this great leadership, experience and communication in our big games last season.I am basing my opinion off watching him in the NRL, and since he came to us... not one friendly games where he quickly passed to Russell because he was about to get smashed as soon as he caught it... schoolboys can have that type of "decision making".We will see this year if he stays at fullback, but I am stating I don't think he has the legs, strength or decision making to be a top player there, which he would need to be to justify his big wages.