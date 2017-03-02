Gidley does no justify the huge salary he is on, doesn't have the pace, power or decision making near the opposition try line to be a quality fullback or half... very overrated player.
We could replace him with a very good fullback and winger, would be a much more balanced backline, and have change left over... but Smith obviously disagrees so we're stuck with a slow backline with little imagination in the team outside of Brown.
We could replace him with a very good fullback and winger, would be a much more balanced backline, and have change left over... but Smith obviously disagrees so we're stuck with a slow backline with little imagination in the team outside of Brown.