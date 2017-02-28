|
The Riddler wrote:
Riley's defensive lapses, positioning and inability to read play were excruciatingly poor.
I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes Riley was regularly left stranded by his centre...as was Penny...I suspect Rileys height was the real issue although that doesn't stop a current winger from being selected (his inability to catch a high ball is another issue).
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:33 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8314
Captain Hook wrote:
I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes Riley was regularly left stranded by his centre...as was Penny...I suspect Rileys height was the real issue although that doesn't stop a current winger from being selected (his inability to catch a high ball is another issue).
Riley was not up to the standard, that's why when he left he ended up in the lower divisions. Which is exactly what will happen to Evans.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:17 pm
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Every time a thread about our centres ends up on here I turn into an apologist for Rhys Evans. Once again he has another halfback and second rower to get used to.
We finished last season with Gidley on the right and Patron on the left. Now it is patton on the right and Brown on the left. Until Currie's injury Hughes was on the right and towards the end of the year it was Sam wilde and now it is sevelio. And from what I recall Lineham was right winger last year and now he has switched to left wing.
I do wonder why we have moved Hughes over to left second row and swapped left and right wingers. It can't help combinations. Because when Currie is back Hughes will move back to right second row. Better to just put Sevelio at left SR.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:37 pm
fez1
Wires71 wrote:
Riley was not up to the standard, that's why when he left he ended up in the lower divisions. Which is exactly what will happen to Evans.
I think Riley did a great job for us and although I think we could have had another year or two from him I understand why we let him go.
But actually I'm not certain we've really got anyone who's better at the moment.
Potenially we could have but how long until they develop?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:56 pm
DAG
moving on... wrote:
Correct, and for the money Atkins is on you could bring in a world class centre who can create space and actually pass a ball. Get rid of Russell and Evans and we could bring in a world class Winger.
If only things were that simple, eh? And Atinks, you mean one of the best centres in the league last season?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:28 pm
DAG wrote:
If only things were that simple, eh? And Atinks, you mean one of the best centres in the league last season?
Ah yes the SuperLeague dream team. Well then I take it all back. Atkins is obviously a brilliant Centre who create oodles of room for his winger before delivering a pinpoint pass.
I must've imagined watching him run in straight lines and passing into row Z for the past 5 seasons.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:07 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Good stats and I enjoyed your opinion of them. However...
2012 was a year of exception. Near perfect attacking completion and little defence. Richie Myler serviced Atkins and Riley very well on the back of that excellent completion.
Richie Myler was another player who a lot of our fans slagged off on here and said he wasn't creative enough, all he could do was support plays and finish off tries like a poor man's Danny McGuire.
During the past few years when we have been consistently successful there has been a lot of criticism of players in our back line. Richie Mathers divided opinion, Matt King was slagged off for his first year and a half in fact he was blamed for Penny being released. Then one year we lost a playoff and people were having a go at Joel Monaghan saying he was the slowest winger in the league (I think he'd been chased down by a forward).
To take this off a bit of a tangent, but following from the back line theme, how many players would you take from the DVDV era over our current backs:
Toa
Hunte
Kidwell
Smyth
Briers
Langer
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:09 am
Tiz Lad
DAG wrote:
If only things were that simple, eh? And Atinks, you mean one of the best centres in the league last season?
And also playing for a new contract.
Whole back 5 are an issue. But Evans and Russell are that most pressing to address and then Atkins
Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:12 am
Tiz Lad wrote:
And also playing for a new contract.
Whole back 5 are an issue. But Evans and Russell are that most pressing to address and then Atkins
Completely agree. The stick that Atkins gets is totally out of proportion when compared to the golden boy Evans.
In 2016 Atkins posted 16 tries to Evans 6. 27 missed tackles to Evans 46. 6 assists to Evans 4. 61 Tackle busts to Evans 41. 413 tackles to Evans 375 and average gain of 8.81 to Evans 7.73.
