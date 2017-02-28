Every time a thread about our centres ends up on here I turn into an apologist for Rhys Evans. Once again he has another halfback and second rower to get used to.

We finished last season with Gidley on the right and Patron on the left. Now it is patton on the right and Brown on the left. Until Currie's injury Hughes was on the right and towards the end of the year it was Sam wilde and now it is sevelio. And from what I recall Lineham was right winger last year and now he has switched to left wing.

I do wonder why we have moved Hughes over to left second row and swapped left and right wingers. It can't help combinations. Because when Currie is back Hughes will move back to right second row. Better to just put Sevelio at left SR.