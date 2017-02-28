WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our 3 quarters.

Re: Our 3 quarters.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:12 am
Captain Hook
The Riddler wrote:
Riley's defensive lapses, positioning and inability to read play were excruciatingly poor.

I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes Riley was regularly left stranded by his centre...as was Penny...I suspect Rileys height was the real issue although that doesn't stop a current winger from being selected (his inability to catch a high ball is another issue).
Re: Our 3 quarters.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:33 am
Wires71
Captain Hook wrote:
I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes Riley was regularly left stranded by his centre...as was Penny...I suspect Rileys height was the real issue although that doesn't stop a current winger from being selected (his inability to catch a high ball is another issue).


Riley was not up to the standard, that's why when he left he ended up in the lower divisions. Which is exactly what will happen to Evans.

Re: Our 3 quarters.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:17 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum
Every time a thread about our centres ends up on here I turn into an apologist for Rhys Evans. Once again he has another halfback and second rower to get used to.
We finished last season with Gidley on the right and Patron on the left. Now it is patton on the right and Brown on the left. Until Currie's injury Hughes was on the right and towards the end of the year it was Sam wilde and now it is sevelio. And from what I recall Lineham was right winger last year and now he has switched to left wing.
I do wonder why we have moved Hughes over to left second row and swapped left and right wingers. It can't help combinations. Because when Currie is back Hughes will move back to right second row. Better to just put Sevelio at left SR.
c}