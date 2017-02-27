I disagree Sally....the discontent started to fester about his ability during his partnership with Atkins...more so his defence.

Like I said....a reoccurring issue.

Playing outside Atkins looks to be a poison chalice.

I've asked the question has Lineham scored more tries than he has had passes off Atkins?...well yes.

I think the 1st row of the stands has had more passes than Lineham from Atkins.



Im no rugby player now...but if I found a lack in my game...I'd be working on it...I'd have a target drawn on a wall and be passing to the bullseye over and over and over...until I get it right.