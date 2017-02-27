|
sally cinnamon wrote:
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
But he did have the benefit of playing outside the likes of Martin Gleeson and Matt King
Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:46 pm
DAG
Stevo's Armpit
People keep banging on about the 'financial resources at Tony Smith's disposal', but we do have a salary cap to adhere to, you know?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:05 pm
Moe syslak wrote:
But he did have the benefit of playing outside the likes of Martin Gleeson and Matt King
Riley mostly played outside Ryan Atkins during his prolific seasons for us.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:25 am
I disagree Sally....the discontent started to fester about his ability during his partnership with Atkins...more so his defence.
Like I said....a reoccurring issue.
Playing outside Atkins looks to be a poison chalice.
I've asked the question has Lineham scored more tries than he has had passes off Atkins?...well yes.
I think the 1st row of the stands has had more passes than Lineham from Atkins.
Im no rugby player now...but if I found a lack in my game...I'd be working on it...I'd have a target drawn on a wall and be passing to the bullseye over and over and over...until I get it right.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:38 am
Riley's best seasons for us were 2010 (29 tries in 34 games); 2012 (29 in 35) and 2013 (19 in 33).
Martin Gleeson left in 2009, Matt King left at the end of 2011, so the only one of those seasons that had either Gleeson or King in the team was 2010. Generally Riley and Atkins were on the left hand side and King and Hicks were on the right, but King played a fair few games on the wing as well (Riley played fullback sometimes).
Also Atkins and King were only in the same team in 2010 and 2011. In both years, Atkins got more try assists (13 and 12) than King (12 and 7). (http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... ayer_stats
).
Another point to remember about Riley is he wasn't getting tries laid on by Briers kicks as much as the other side of the field, where Hicks, King and later Joel Monaghan were. So whilst Riley benefited from being in a very successful side as did the rest of the three quarters, his try record needs to be seen in the context of being on the less glamorous side of our attack.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:16 am
Evans has been directly responsible for both losses imo making critical errors resulting in tries.Another worry is that in the last two games, one missed tackle has led to length of the field tries. Where is the cover?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:48 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
Riley's defensive lapses, positioning and inability to read play were excruciatingly poor.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:50 am
paul kearsey wrote:
Where is the cover?
There is no cover because there is no speed in the back line. Castleford exposed that weakness very well on Friday. The responsibility for this lack lands directly on the desk of TS and before anyone jumps in no I don't want him out, I want him to address the weakness of the team he has built. We have a one trick game which bulldozes the opposition and we score over the top of them and nothing else?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:56 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Riley's best seasons for us were 2010 (29 tries in 34 games); 2012 (29 in 35) and 2013 (19 in 33).
Martin Gleeson left in 2009, Matt King left at the end of 2011, so the only one of those seasons that had either Gleeson or King in the team was 2010. Generally Riley and Atkins were on the left hand side and King and Hicks were on the right, but King played a fair few games on the wing as well (Riley played fullback sometimes).
Also Atkins and King were only in the same team in 2010 and 2011. In both years, Atkins got more try assists (13 and 12) than King (12 and 7). (http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... ayer_stats
).
Another point to remember about Riley is he wasn't getting tries laid on by Briers kicks as much as the other side of the field, where Hicks, King and later Joel Monaghan were. So whilst Riley benefited from being in a very successful side as did the rest of the three quarters, his try record needs to be seen in the context of being on the less glamorous side of our attack.
Good stats and I enjoyed your opinion of them. However...
2012 was a year of exception. Near perfect attacking completion and little defence. Richie Myler serviced Atkins and Riley very well on the back of that excellent completion.
once a wire always a wire