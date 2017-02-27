WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our 3 quarters.

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:43 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
But he did have the benefit of playing outside the likes of Martin Gleeson and Matt King
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:46 pm
People keep banging on about the 'financial resources at Tony Smith's disposal', but we do have a salary cap to adhere to, you know?
Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:05 pm
Moe syslak wrote:
But he did have the benefit of playing outside the likes of Martin Gleeson and Matt King


Riley mostly played outside Ryan Atkins during his prolific seasons for us.
Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:25 am
I disagree Sally....the discontent started to fester about his ability during his partnership with Atkins...more so his defence.
Like I said....a reoccurring issue.
Playing outside Atkins looks to be a poison chalice.
I've asked the question has Lineham scored more tries than he has had passes off Atkins?...well yes.
I think the 1st row of the stands has had more passes than Lineham from Atkins.

Im no rugby player now...but if I found a lack in my game...I'd be working on it...I'd have a target drawn on a wall and be passing to the bullseye over and over and over...until I get it right.
once a wire always a wire

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:38 am
Riley's best seasons for us were 2010 (29 tries in 34 games); 2012 (29 in 35) and 2013 (19 in 33).

Martin Gleeson left in 2009, Matt King left at the end of 2011, so the only one of those seasons that had either Gleeson or King in the team was 2010. Generally Riley and Atkins were on the left hand side and King and Hicks were on the right, but King played a fair few games on the wing as well (Riley played fullback sometimes).

Also Atkins and King were only in the same team in 2010 and 2011. In both years, Atkins got more try assists (13 and 12) than King (12 and 7). (http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... ayer_stats).

Another point to remember about Riley is he wasn't getting tries laid on by Briers kicks as much as the other side of the field, where Hicks, King and later Joel Monaghan were. So whilst Riley benefited from being in a very successful side as did the rest of the three quarters, his try record needs to be seen in the context of being on the less glamorous side of our attack.
