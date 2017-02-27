Riley's best seasons for us were 2010 (29 tries in 34 games); 2012 (29 in 35) and 2013 (19 in 33).
Martin Gleeson left in 2009, Matt King left at the end of 2011, so the only one of those seasons that had either Gleeson or King in the team was 2010. Generally Riley and Atkins were on the left hand side and King and Hicks were on the right, but King played a fair few games on the wing as well (Riley played fullback sometimes).
Also Atkins and King were only in the same team in 2010 and 2011. In both years, Atkins got more try assists (13 and 12) than King (12 and 7). (http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... ayer_stats
).
Another point to remember about Riley is he wasn't getting tries laid on by Briers kicks as much as the other side of the field, where Hicks, King and later Joel Monaghan were. So whilst Riley benefited from being in a very successful side as did the rest of the three quarters, his try record needs to be seen in the context of being on the less glamorous side of our attack.