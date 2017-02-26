lefty goldblatt wrote:

Basically, they're laughable.



Russell. A fullback with an allergy to catching a ball, and not to clever defensively. As a winger, all he does is take early drives/darts. To be fair, he took his try v Brisbane's, well. If another club becomes interested, get rid, tout de suite.



Evans. No where near "our level" where we need him to be. His defence is not as good as we're made to believe. Without upsetting the swear filter, his attacking options are pooh. Looked promising 5 years ago. Sadly, too many visits to BUPA, and a massive let down in terms of potential.



Atkins and Lineham. They both mirror each other. On their days, have the potential to be DEVASTATING. Sadly, their days, are a "once in a month of Sunday's". Their application MUST improve.



Ratchford and Penny are needed urgently. The both have issues (who doesn't), but they need to be playing, instead of the two incumbents on our RHS. Anything is better than those two.



Again, the blame for this lays firmly at the door of Smith. His attitude to our 3/4 line, is "make do and mend". Just think, if anything happens to the 6 I've mentioned (and Toby King), what's our option. Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you (somebody take him, please) Matty Blythe. You see what I mean. Make do and mend.



Smith's fault. As I've said for a few years, his recruitment is poor. Gary Wheeler, anyone?