Kevin Turvey wrote:
Russell's is anything but an out and out fullback. In fact he is anything but a fullback, full stop.
Well he'said certainly not a winger
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:29 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Well he'said certainly not a winger
I said from the start I have no idea what to do with him.. All he can do is run out of dummy half
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:55 pm
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:58 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
I never had a problem with Chris.. Very good winger..
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:09 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Well he'said certainly not a winger
I don`t think you will get any arguments regarding your opinion on this forum.
Smith just plays Russell on the wing, to fit him into his team.
I think he will bombarded with high kicks by the opposition kickers, in the short term.
Matt has struggled with catching high balls since having his front teeth smashed-out by a Widnes thug.
Catching high kicks are one of the basic requirements, for a player being selected to play on the wing.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:32 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Basically, they're laughable.
Russell. A fullback with an allergy to catching a ball, and not to clever defensively. As a winger, all he does is take early drives/darts. To be fair, he took his try v Brisbane's, well. If another club becomes interested, get rid, tout de suite.
Evans. No where near "our level" where we need him to be. His defence is not as good as we're made to believe. Without upsetting the swear filter, his attacking options are pooh. Looked promising 5 years ago. Sadly, too many visits to BUPA, and a massive let down in terms of potential.
Atkins and Lineham. They both mirror each other. On their days, have the potential to be DEVASTATING. Sadly, their days, are a "once in a month of Sunday's". Their application MUST improve.
Ratchford and Penny are needed urgently. The both have issues (who doesn't), but they need to be playing, instead of the two incumbents on our RHS. Anything is better than those two.
Again, the blame for this lays firmly at the door of Smith. His attitude to our 3/4 line, is "make do and mend". Just think, if anything happens to the 6 I've mentioned (and Toby King), what's our option. Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you (somebody take him, please) Matty Blythe. You see what I mean. Make do and mend.
Smith's fault. As I've said for a few years, his recruitment is poor. Gary Wheeler, anyone?
spot on Lefty.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:46 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Makes you appreciate that Chris Riley, for all the flak he got, was actually a good winger.
A winger is as good as his inside mans pass.
Isn't there a reoccurring theme here.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:36 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Basically, they're laughable.
Russell. A fullback with an allergy to catching a ball, and not to clever defensively. As a winger, all he does is take early drives/darts. To be fair, he took his try v Brisbane's, well. If another club becomes interested, get rid, tout de suite.
Evans. No where near "our level" where we need him to be. His defence is not as good as we're made to believe. Without upsetting the swear filter, his attacking options are pooh. Looked promising 5 years ago. Sadly, too many visits to BUPA, and a massive let down in terms of potential.
Atkins and Lineham. They both mirror each other. On their days, have the potential to be DEVASTATING. Sadly, their days, are a "once in a month of Sunday's". Their application MUST improve.
Ratchford and Penny are needed urgently. The both have issues (who doesn't), but they need to be playing, instead of the two incumbents on our RHS. Anything is better than those two.
Again, the blame for this lays firmly at the door of Smith. His attitude to our 3/4 line, is "make do and mend". Just think, if anything happens to the 6 I've mentioned (and Toby King), what's our option. Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you (somebody take him, please) Matty Blythe. You see what I mean. Make do and mend.
Smith's fault. As I've said for a few years, his recruitment is poor. Gary Wheeler, anyone?
Well said, with the financial resources at his disposal, to assemble that back line is nothing short of incompetent
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:21 am
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Yes, but injured against Catalan. Should be a good chance for Harvey Livett to show that he is better than Rhys Evans.
You could pick a centre from most amateur games who is better than Evans. He is only playing because of the investment made in him and his brother over the years. Someone told the club they would be world beaters and the club believed them!!
