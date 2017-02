Yes, that must surely be the end of Rhys Evans at the HJ when his contract expires this year. Watching in the South last night I saw Livett racing up the right channel and draw his man perfectly, before passing to Evans to put him in quite a bit of space. Evans made decent ground before being tackled, but in stark contrast to Livett he seemed to have his eyes fixed to the ground as he picked up speed rather than looking around for support. You couldn't hope to see a clearer example of what a centre should be doing and you just felt that here were two players going in opposite directions at the club.