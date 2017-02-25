How long before Penny and Ratchford are back ? Because I believe that our 3/4 line needs a shake up.



Ryan Atkins- who I've been a huge admirer of ,even when he was getting stick previously, is now (I believe ) past his best.

Matt Russell - I actually don't know what we are going to do with him?

Rhys Evans - For all his effort he will never be a top end Super League centre IMO.

Tom Lineham - After a dodgy start he's grown into this team no problems there.



When fit I would go with Penny and Lineham on the wings and Ratch at centre along with Harvey Livett, I believe we couldn't do any worse than give the kid a run to see what he's got.

Ideally we would have invested in a good centre but we didn't so it is what it is.. I honestly hate writing posts like this but it's not like we didn't see it coming to be honest.