seem to be a few knobs follow them these days walking back to the car and there was a group of about 8-10 of them mid30's i reckon, obviously had a few beers,one decided to have a leak in the ropewalk carpark in full view of familes and when someone said something they turned on this guy who only said can you not find a bush to do that in, the guy was subjected to swearing and threats and his family heard it all, one of them told him to run across the bridge or he would be thrown over the guy walked off and ignored them and it was only when some other wakefield fans told them to pack it in they calmed down

if you were one of these you should know better at that age and youve let your fans down.