Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:24 pm
SpainesRoadFartown Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm
Posts: 16
seem to be a few knobs follow them these days walking back to the car and there was a group of about 8-10 of them mid30's i reckon, obviously had a few beers,one decided to have a leak in the ropewalk carpark in full view of familes and when someone said something they turned on this guy who only said can you not find a bush to do that in, the guy was subjected to swearing and threats and his family heard it all, one of them told him to run across the bridge or he would be thrown over the guy walked off and ignored them and it was only when some other wakefield fans told them to pack it in they calmed down
if you were one of these you should know better at that age and youve let your fans down.

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:27 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 518
So it was one person out of a thousand. Got you.

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:46 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14495
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Read it again he said 'they' turned on him after his mate had been asked to find a bush, and besides if it was 1 it's still 1 too many !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:49 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 518
So he started a thread about 1 wakefield fan who attended the game... i don't need to read it again fella. You try not picking fault out of 1000 people. It's a stupid thread and pretty boring as it goes. "Oh i know, my team has just won a rugby game but I'll post a thread on the internet about someone who is clearly upset about the result and had one too many ales". Jesus. loving snowflake.

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:53 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
One fan behaving like that is too many and if you can't see that then you're a problem RL doesn't need

Stick to soccer

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:58 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7177
It's fans like that who behave badly that get YOUR club into trouble... just ask Salford and KR- in fact- just ask your own board of directors....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:59 pm
SpainesRoadFartown Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm
Posts: 16
always think when people defend idiots wether its 1 or 100 they were involved somehow oh and i would imagine your club will be getting billed for a few broken seats too but hey it wasnt all of them so it doesnt matter

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:04 am
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 518
If you think 1 person having a mickey and giving a bit of aggro out of 1000 after they're bitterly disappointed about a loss is an anomaly then you lot live in cloud cuckoo land whilst wrapped in cotton wool. It certainly isn't worth its own thread that's for sure. Weird. P.s thought it was a close game tonight and both teams will be around each other come round 20.
Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:05 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1725
Man has a wee outside a sports stadium

Re: Some wakefield fans

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:14 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
Can blame him, after all Wakey is a toilet

c}