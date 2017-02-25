My first season was 1980-81, a veteran on here compared to some.



Going back briefly to my initial post, the difference of around £30 for a lower season ticket price for around 1500 season tickets comes out at around £45k. To make that back for a cheaper ticket you would need to sell around a further 175 memberships to make the same.



Just think if all those extra bought a drink, shirt etc for extra revenue.



I do agree a newer stadium could also increase ticket sales, though without that money tree and as long as we continue to be ignored by the council, that dream seems as far away as ever.