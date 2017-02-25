WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:57 pm
My first season was 1980-81, a veteran on here compared to some.

Going back briefly to my initial post, the difference of around £30 for a lower season ticket price for around 1500 season tickets comes out at around £45k. To make that back for a cheaper ticket you would need to sell around a further 175 memberships to make the same.

Just think if all those extra bought a drink, shirt etc for extra revenue.

I do agree a newer stadium could also increase ticket sales, though without that money tree and as long as we continue to be ignored by the council, that dream seems as far away as ever.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:57 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Might have been about '87. Got the program somewhere.
Think my biggest regret was that my brother started watching Trin a couple of years before me and asked if I wanted to come to Halifax to see Wally Lewis's last game? Unfortunately I said, 'what for?'
Mistakes like that stay with you forever! :CRAZY:

You want to save that program it will be worth money! Wally was with us the season 1983-84 so going thrumhall would have been a wasted journey.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:01 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
You want to save that program it will be worth money! Wally was with us the season 1983-84 so going thrumhall would have been a wasted journey.

Yep, I know Wally was with us in 83-84, my brother asked me then.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:17 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Yep, I know Wally was with us in 83-84, my brother asked me then.

Alan Mac Left us to play for oldham who at the time were a up and coming team, i think they were his last club, the last i know he was running a post office in widnes along time before 87
