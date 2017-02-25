FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Each to their own but I've committed for next season, no matter what.
Did the same a few years ago when ST's were £150 and we didn't know which league we would be playing in, or even if we would have a team to support.
I get dicked off as much as the next person but once the bug has bitten you, it's in your blood, through good and no matter how bad!
Did the same a few years ago when ST's were £150 and we didn't know which league we would be playing in, or even if we would have a team to support.
I get dicked off as much as the next person but once the bug has bitten you, it's in your blood, through good and no matter how bad!
So how long have you been watching then ?