Re: Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:11 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Each to their own but I've committed for next season, no matter what.
Did the same a few years ago when ST's were £150 and we didn't know which league we would be playing in, or even if we would have a team to support.
I get dicked off as much as the next person but once the bug has bitten you, it's in your blood, through good and no matter how bad!

So how long have you been watching then ?

Re: Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:31 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
So how long have you been watching then ?

Just a pup, since 1985.

Re: Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:42 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Just a pup, since 1985.

So you would have missed out on the hard times! Huyton, Runcorn highfield, Bramley, springfield borough, Trafford borough, and going to Keighley and watching us get thumped! Well i just hope your still watching if we hit hard times again!

Re: Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:52 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
So you would have missed out on the hard times! Huyton, Runcorn highfield, Bramley, springfield borough, Trafford borough, and going to Keighley and watching us get thumped! Well i just hope your still watching if we hit hard times again!

Seen us win at Runcorn, seen us get well beaten at home by Keighley, when Peter Roe was player coach, been to Bramley and seen us get beat. As for Springfield and Trafford, never went but I was watching Trin when they were about in the late 80's early 90's.
I hope you are not trying to talk down to me with your superior knowledge?

Re: Season Ticket Sales 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:06 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Seen us win at Runcorn, seen us get well beaten at home by Keighley, when Peter Roe was player coach, been to Bramley and seen us get beat. As for Springfield and Trafford, never went but I was watching Trin when they were about in the late 80's early 90's.
I hope you are not trying to talk down to me with your superior knowledge?

No mate seems you've done the business ! Did'nt think you would have remembered what i would call the real hard times.
Sounds like you stick with trin thick and thin. :CLAP:
c}