cheshirecat57 wrote: So you would have missed out on the hard times! Huyton, Runcorn highfield, Bramley, springfield borough, Trafford borough, and going to Keighley and watching us get thumped! Well i just hope your still watching if we hit hard times again!

Seen us win at Runcorn, seen us get well beaten at home by Keighley, when Peter Roe was player coach, been to Bramley and seen us get beat. As for Springfield and Trafford, never went but I was watching Trin when they were about in the late 80's early 90's.I hope you are not trying to talk down to me with your superior knowledge?