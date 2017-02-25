WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Sales 2017

Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I remember the time very well. It was at this time I was employed at the club, within the finance department, and on matchday turnstile operations was a big part of my matchday role.

The attendances werent as inflated as what people commented as I spent a lot of time looking at the numbers coming through on the monitors. There was more to the finances in the Glover and Elston era than just givng away season tickets.

I dont suggest dropping them by £100 as I dont agree but £30-40 would not be unreasonable and also bring in line with other clubs.

There are RL fans out there of a certain age who at their age have no allegiencies to any club.

The difference could be a few hundred more, but that is more programmes, pints, burgers and merchandise sold.

As for Night games and and fans not been able to attend all, I did suggest a mini season ticket of around 5 games, but club dont seem willing. Imagine if we had these and sold say 500 of them.

A mini season ticket could only work if you nominated which games you wanted to attend on purchasing your ticket, that way the club would have a some idea of how many home fans were attending, and how many tickets would be left for away fans.

Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:34 pm
As everyone knows, get stadium situation sorted then we have a good future combine that with a decent team and I have no worries about our support.
