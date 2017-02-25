Eastern Wildcat wrote:

I remember the time very well. It was at this time I was employed at the club, within the finance department, and on matchday turnstile operations was a big part of my matchday role.



The attendances werent as inflated as what people commented as I spent a lot of time looking at the numbers coming through on the monitors. There was more to the finances in the Glover and Elston era than just givng away season tickets.



I dont suggest dropping them by £100 as I dont agree but £30-40 would not be unreasonable and also bring in line with other clubs.



There are RL fans out there of a certain age who at their age have no allegiencies to any club.



The difference could be a few hundred more, but that is more programmes, pints, burgers and merchandise sold.



As for Night games and and fans not been able to attend all, I did suggest a mini season ticket of around 5 games, but club dont seem willing. Imagine if we had these and sold say 500 of them.