Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:43 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1177
Out of curiosity, does anyone know as to how many we had sold prior to the first game of the season.

The figures I had been hearing of around 1500-2000 was disappointing if it were true.

Just been looking at the prices of other clubs earlier today. For a standard standing one, ours is one of the dearest in super league.

Now, I am a fan of the club and have supported the club through thick and thin, mainly thin, since 1980, and I do find that rather poor. Teams like Wigan and Leeds, play in better facilities and have had success on the pitch.

At the end of the day, our stadium is poor, and lets face it most of what we have served up on the pitch since around 2010 has been poor too, apart from a handful of games in 2012 and last year.

Now I dont believe in giving stuff away, but I fo feel if we want the attendances to increase to allow us to spend the full cap, as said by MC and Cc, then I feel.the prices should be reduced a little

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:54 pm
AKA kellyseye
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 142
Location: wakey
Imo messing with game day is to blame our home games should be on sunday.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:06 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1729
Get in, lets start a negative thread after a disappointing defeat on this renowned negative forum.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:34 am
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1184
Why, he has a point. We do have the worst stadium and one of the more expensive tickets. If the figure he quotes is correct then we may need to think again moving forward. It is though probably an argument for another day, we need to get things right on the pitch first because we won't get people through the gate with our league record over the last 9 months whatever the price of them.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:33 am
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2529
Location: Back of the North stand
MC has said it's all about revenue and we are setting expectations for going forward by not having a cheap ticket. Once the public realise the correct price and don't expect discounts hopefully a winning team will entice old supporters bzck

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:18 am
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10565
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Wigan and Leeds have more fans so can afford cheaper season tickets, if they are. Huddersfield or Salford have rich benefactors who can offset cheaper deals. Trinity have neither. We have a pathetic following numberswise, even when ST's were £100 the sold out signs were seldom used if at all.
1/10

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:33 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1729
In Rugby League terms our support isn't bad compared to other clubs to say we've won nothing in most of our lifetimes and play in a disgrace of a stadium.

Up the Trin

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:08 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3299
Location: Orange street
You could drop the price of the tickets by £100 and it would not make that much difference. You must have short memories as Glover and Elston tried that and look what that lead to. Remember people thought more people were attending games but all they did was to inflate the crowd figures in order to try and justify their actions.

There are only 2 solutions, first is having an incredible team and second having a modern stadium.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:08 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1177
I remember the time very well. It was at this time I was employed at the club, within the finance department, and on matchday turnstile operations was a big part of my matchday role.

The attendances werent as inflated as what people commented as I spent a lot of time looking at the numbers coming through on the monitors. There was more to the finances in the Glover and Elston era than just givng away season tickets.

I dont suggest dropping them by £100 as I dont agree but £30-40 would not be unreasonable and also bring in line with other clubs.

There are RL fans out there of a certain age who at their age have no allegiencies to any club.

The difference could be a few hundred more, but that is more programmes, pints, burgers and merchandise sold.

As for Night games and and fans not been able to attend all, I did suggest a mini season ticket of around 5 games, but club dont seem willing. Imagine if we had these and sold say 500 of them.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:56 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3299
Location: Orange street
Eastern Wildcat wrote:

There are RL fans out there of a certain age who at their age have no allegiencies to any club.

The difference could be a few hundred more,


Just let me get this right, are you suggesting that if we lowered the season ticket price by £30/£40 it could attract a few hundred more sales ?

Also this would be people who watch RL but have no preference to which club they support ?

If so I totally disagree, anyone in their right mind would choose several other clubs with much better facilities and teams than us.

One other point, this couple of hundred would not compensate for the £30/£40 we would loose from the sale of the other couple of thousand season tickets that people would purchase at the higher price.

c}