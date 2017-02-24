Out of curiosity, does anyone know as to how many we had sold prior to the first game of the season.



The figures I had been hearing of around 1500-2000 was disappointing if it were true.



Just been looking at the prices of other clubs earlier today. For a standard standing one, ours is one of the dearest in super league.



Now, I am a fan of the club and have supported the club through thick and thin, mainly thin, since 1980, and I do find that rather poor. Teams like Wigan and Leeds, play in better facilities and have had success on the pitch.



At the end of the day, our stadium is poor, and lets face it most of what we have served up on the pitch since around 2010 has been poor too, apart from a handful of games in 2012 and last year.



Now I dont believe in giving stuff away, but I fo feel if we want the attendances to increase to allow us to spend the full cap, as said by MC and Cc, then I feel.the prices should be reduced a little