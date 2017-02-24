|
|
POSTIVES
2 points so will gain confidence!
Leeming and Ikahihifo excellent both stand outs by a country mile. 80 mins from Leeming is exceptional and is going to be one of our better players this year. Taai put a hell of a shift in too and too did Jerry and Mellor.
Thought Brough was very poor until last 20 mins then won us the game with a break and 2 very good kicks.
Roberts made some strong carries when he came on.
4 our first team are out injured so we have some excellent players to come back into the team in the coming weeks.
NEGATIVES
Ferguson didn't really contribute anything for me and I honestly do not think we would miss Ryan Hinchliffe if he didn't play.
Clough nothing wrong but very few yards and no real punch. Wakeman not great again.
Defence a worry yet again first half another try similar to the Rapira one of last week, much better 2nd half.
Feel we are a big powerful prop short upfront. Rapira puts a good stint in but does not make many metres going forward.
Feel we are seriously lacking some pace when breaks are made and it showed in defence too from Ben Jones-Bishops scored his try - that was pathetic.
I know ive said it before but I think its about time Darnell or Ormsby given a chance on the wing now instead of Murph.
Thought the REF was extremely poor tonight as well for both teams at times.
I think we still have a looooooooong way to go to make the top 8.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:11 am
|
|
I think some people should go look at stats for Rapira to see how many meters he makes
Wakeman was much improved over last week and will just get better with match time, written off already? Typical for this forum
Clough runs hard, defends well and is a workhorse in the Paul Jackson mould
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:48 am
|
|
Code13 wrote:
I think some people should go look at stats for Rapira to see how many meters he makes
Wakeman was much improved over last week and will just get better with match time, written off already? Typical for this forum
Clough runs hard, defends well and is a workhorse in the Paul Jackson mould
We are going to have to give Wakeman time- but I wish he'd hurry up!
You had to like Jacko- he was a favourite of mine- but he was a half decent player in a lower than average side- we need better than that.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:58 am
|
|
Code13 wrote:
I think some people should go look at stats for Rapira to see how many meters he makes
Wakeman was much improved over last week and will just get better with match time, written off already? Typical for this forum
Clough runs hard, defends well and is a workhorse in the Paul Jackson mould
Yes code your right I'm sorry. After thinking about it again when Seb went off we really stepped it up, we really got on top of the forward battle and we looked like the better team.
What's your reason why when Taai and Seb went off last week and when Seb went off this week we got battered in the forwards????
If you think having 1 or 2 good props and rest workmans is enough we are going to lose more than we win - especially if Taai or Seb get injurys.
I've not written Wakeman off but he was poor again tonight I did not see any improvement on last week if I'm honest
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:55 am
|
|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Yes code your right I'm sorry. After thinking about it again when Seb went off we really stepped it up, we really got on top of the forward battle and we looked like the better team.
What's your reason why when Taai and Seb went off last week and when Seb went off this week we got battered in the forwards????
If you think having 1 or 2 good props and rest workmans is enough we are going to lose more than we win - especially if Taai or Seb get injurys.
I've not written Wakeman off but he was poor again tonight I did not see any improvement on last week if I'm honest
Slough was decent, does a lot in defence, he is a willing but not barnstorming ball carrier. Rapira was much better than last week. Wakeman should get a little more time to adjust, but Mason should be strongly considered to come in for him.
We started well, then Walsh's big forwards got a bit of momentum, but our forwards proved fitter, last 30 minutes our pack looked strong and Walsh's were knackered. Our forwards generally looked like athletes, Wakey forwards less so, in fact they reminded me of our pack last year under Anderson, plenty of size but lacking fitness/stamina.
While there were key moments when things could have gone against us I do not think we were lucky to win at all, we were the better side for at least 50 minutes. It was not a classic performance, but to me it was encouraging. A step in the right direction.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:16 pm
|
|
yes roberts did well in his cameo appearance, he does well of the bench, strong runner
rapira went well i though lastnight, had an injury pre season so still maybe abit slow to come to hand yet, still quality
no mention of smith, he went well
some postiives lastnight for sure
2 from 3 not bad for a start
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:28 am
|
|
I think the opening poster makes valid points. We really struggled when Clough and Wakeman were on the field first half - Wakey punched huge holes through the middle. 2nd half there was an improvement, and I think Smith helped with this.
Special mention for Gaskell for me, I thought he was really good for the 2nd game running. When Mamo is back, I'd consider playing him in the halves with Broughy.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:35 am
|
|
Big Eorls Blouse wrote:
When Mamo is back, I'd consider playing him in the halves with Broughy.
Can I share that on a Newcastle Knights forum.
After 2 wooden spoons in a row, we all need a laugh.
But seriously, Mamo can run and step. He has no other skills, unless you count hair grooming as a skill.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:47 am
|
|
roopy wrote:
Can I share that on a Newcastle Knights forum.
After 2 wooden spoons in a row, we all need a laugh.
But seriously, Mamo can run and step. He has no other skills, unless you count hair grooming as a skill.
I meant Gaskell in the halves with Mamo at FB.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:38 pm
|
|
Big Eorls Blouse wrote:
I meant Gaskell in the halves with Mamo at FB.
certainly an option that will need thinking about if the current two half backs dont up their game, gaskell cant be left out in current mood , looked good in his games so far
smith hasnt got much credit for what he did on friday, played well when he came on
|
