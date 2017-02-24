POSTIVES



2 points so will gain confidence!



Leeming and Ikahihifo excellent both stand outs by a country mile. 80 mins from Leeming is exceptional and is going to be one of our better players this year. Taai put a hell of a shift in too and too did Jerry and Mellor.



Thought Brough was very poor until last 20 mins then won us the game with a break and 2 very good kicks.



Roberts made some strong carries when he came on.



4 our first team are out injured so we have some excellent players to come back into the team in the coming weeks.



NEGATIVES



Ferguson didn't really contribute anything for me and I honestly do not think we would miss Ryan Hinchliffe if he didn't play.



Clough nothing wrong but very few yards and no real punch. Wakeman not great again.



Defence a worry yet again first half another try similar to the Rapira one of last week, much better 2nd half.



Feel we are a big powerful prop short upfront. Rapira puts a good stint in but does not make many metres going forward.



Feel we are seriously lacking some pace when breaks are made and it showed in defence too from Ben Jones-Bishops scored his try - that was pathetic.



I know ive said it before but I think its about time Darnell or Ormsby given a chance on the wing now instead of Murph.



Thought the REF was extremely poor tonight as well for both teams at times.



I think we still have a looooooooong way to go to make the top 8.