WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Thoughts from tonight..

 
Post a reply

Thoughts from tonight..

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:43 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 254
POSTIVES

2 points so will gain confidence!

Leeming and Ikahihifo excellent both stand outs by a country mile. 80 mins from Leeming is exceptional and is going to be one of our better players this year. Taai put a hell of a shift in too and too did Jerry and Mellor.

Thought Brough was very poor until last 20 mins then won us the game with a break and 2 very good kicks.

Roberts made some strong carries when he came on.

4 our first team are out injured so we have some excellent players to come back into the team in the coming weeks.

NEGATIVES

Ferguson didn't really contribute anything for me and I honestly do not think we would miss Ryan Hinchliffe if he didn't play.

Clough nothing wrong but very few yards and no real punch. Wakeman not great again.

Defence a worry yet again first half another try similar to the Rapira one of last week, much better 2nd half.

Feel we are a big powerful prop short upfront. Rapira puts a good stint in but does not make many metres going forward.

Feel we are seriously lacking some pace when breaks are made and it showed in defence too from Ben Jones-Bishops scored his try - that was pathetic.

I know ive said it before but I think its about time Darnell or Ormsby given a chance on the wing now instead of Murph.

Thought the REF was extremely poor tonight as well for both teams at times.

I think we still have a looooooooong way to go to make the top 8.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:11 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
I think some people should go look at stats for Rapira to see how many meters he makes

Wakeman was much improved over last week and will just get better with match time, written off already? Typical for this forum

Clough runs hard, defends well and is a workhorse in the Paul Jackson mould

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chetnik, Code13, Crackerjack, GiantDee, Hangermans, hudders789, HuddsRL5, Jo Jumbuck, Matt01, moggie, raceman, Upanunder, willo109, yorkieboy52 and 208 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,9262,22975,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}