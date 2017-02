Jo Jumbuck wrote: Good post and like you i thought Brough should have passed to Brierley, It came off as it often does but Brierley was on hand for the pass on quite a few occasions, Another one close to the end when Roberts took the tackle, I think the problem is that they don't expect anyone to be there.

.

Having seen the last try back again I think brough did the right thing at the end. There was brough with brierley close to him - there were also three wakey players- including one who had kept up with brierley for pace, surrounding them. Jerry was in acres of space so smart decision.Last week we were offloading in traffic and it messed up!