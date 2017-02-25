WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Hangermans

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 8:46 pm
Posts: 34
"“The game was heavily to Wakefield. Most games, it looked like in the first half, it would probably end 40-16."

Is this quote a repreesntation of the whining and defeatism on this forum? This is a quote from Rick Stone. Some people need to take off the rose tinted specs and be more objective, even the coach thought Wakefield dominated the first half of the game, and he is right. The difference today was that we took our chances when presented. If we are to make any inroads against the better teams, we simply cannot have a period of the game with Wakeman, clough and to be honest Hinchcliffe on in the forwards during which we will be totally dominated by the opposition. Like many are saying here i would give Mason a shot for wakeman at the moment.

Is it just me or is Hinchliffe also having zero impact whether he's at loose forward or hooker. What a waste of a substantial overseas wage! :x
Last edited by Hangermans on Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:11 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:18 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 893
How come Cudjoe didn't play? great to see yound Wood carrying on from his Oldham game last week. Thanks for only beating them by 8 and thanks to Jerry for your try, anytime try scorer 5 fold and handicap 5 fold up last night was constantly updating your twitter at the end ha. Love anytime try scorer bets when theres a few games

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:29 pm
Birkbygiant
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2294
Location: Birkby
I thought we started well for the first 15 minutes and then really struggled against the bigger pack of Wakey, we could not stop their go forward and were lucky we had a good 15 and 2 tries, or they may well of been out of sight. Second half much improved, and in the last 20 we shone and was the better team overall at the end.

I thought Kruise, Seb and Ukuma had exceptional games, Jerry was good, Gaskell was fairly solid and the 2 centres had promising moments. Smith & Rapira stepped up in the second half and helped out the pack so we were not reliant on Seb and Ukuma to make the go forward and win the ruck.

It's teams like Wakey, Widnes, Leeds, Leigh and Salford we have to beat (we failed against the latter) as I think we will be some way off the others from what I have seen so far.

Wakeman has been a disappointment for me so far, but then I read he has not had a preseason so I will hold judgment on him for now, I think the harder ground will help his style later on, I hope so.

A good 2 points for us, we will need this after 23 rounds to help us avoid bottom 4.

I thought the ref was ok, think too many jump on the ref as for the excuse, certainly much better than the ref that did the Hull-Catalan game!

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:14 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 275
a good win . still ? over how fit they are look shot after 20 mins and there is a lack of speed . gave away to very soft try but came good at the end. i have no probles with HD we need to use brealey speed more brouugh should have put him under the post but kicked for gerry. wakeman did look better last night as for hinchcliffe does a lot of d like bruno like him at lf . this win should boost the conferdance see how the go on in next couple of weeks

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:21 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12273
Location: Huddersfield
Hangermans wrote:
"“The game was heavily to Wakefield. Most games, it looked like in the first half, it would probably end 40-16."

Is this quote a repreesntation of the whining and defeatism on this forum? This is a quote from Rick Stone. Some people need to take off the rose tinted specs and be more objective, even the coach thought Wakefield dominated the first half of the game, and he is right. The difference today was that we took our chances when presented. If we are to make any inroads against the better teams, we simply cannot have a period of the game with Wakeman, clough and to be honest Hinchcliffe on in the forwards during which we will be totally dominated by the opposition. Like many are saying here i would give Mason a shot for wakeman at the moment.

Is it just me or is Hinchliffe also having zero impact whether he's at loose forward or hooker. What a waste of a substantial overseas wage! :x


fair comment on hinchcliffe
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:22 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12273
Location: Huddersfield
thepimp007 wrote:
How come Cudjoe didn't play? great to see yound Wood carrying on from his Oldham game last week. Thanks for only beating them by 8 and thanks to Jerry for your try, anytime try scorer 5 fold and handicap 5 fold up last night was constantly updating your twitter at the end ha. Love anytime try scorer bets when theres a few games


signed for bradford

sam wood not available for first time try scorer, should all get a refund! :lol:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:23 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12273
Location: Huddersfield
last season we lost that game

last 10mins and a close game

this time we came through the other end
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:28 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7188
brearley84 wrote:
last season we lost that game

last 10mins and a close game

this time we came through the other end


2013 we'd have bossed that game...
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:50 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 937
40 year old giant wrote:
a good win . still ? over how fit they are look shot after 20 mins and there is a lack of speed . gave away to very soft try but came good at the end. i have no probles with HD we need to use brealey speed more brouugh should have put him under the post but kicked for gerry. wakeman did look better last night as for hinchcliffe does a lot of d like bruno like him at lf . this win should boost the conferdance see how the go on in next couple of weeks


Good post and like you i thought Brough should have passed to Brierley, It came off as it often does but Brierley was on hand for the pass on quite a few occasions, Another one close to the end when Roberts took the tackle, I think the problem is that they don't expect anyone to be there.

Don't know what RS is going to do about Brierley. I would think you accept that he is not a playmaker and you start to use his speed or you don't play him. I agree with jools that i don't think he will ever get a chance while Brough is on the field, Whether he will ever shine in that way is doubtful to me, but it may be worth a punt swapping him and Brough, I think It's far more likely he will get dropped and replaced with Gaskill.

Brierley is in the same mould as Myler, and he holds his place in a very good Dragons side, but at the moment for us Brierley is a passenger, I would like to see us make use of his pace and support ability, but if we aren't going down that route he may as well be sat in the stand.

Ellis as someone mentioned should have been retained, Fair comment, but for me he was far too pedestrian and we looked far better at the back end of last season when Brierley was on. Lets see what RS does .

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:06 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12273
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
2013 we'd have bossed that game...


:shock:

yep very true, can we have that team back and the other teams have theirs back too :lol: times change, we are rebuilding and its very slow at the moment! the hey days of 2013 long gone ...missed our chance those years to win a big one...
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
c}