40 year old giant wrote: a good win . still ? over how fit they are look shot after 20 mins and there is a lack of speed . gave away to very soft try but came good at the end. i have no probles with HD we need to use brealey speed more brouugh should have put him under the post but kicked for gerry. wakeman did look better last night as for hinchcliffe does a lot of d like bruno like him at lf . this win should boost the conferdance see how the go on in next couple of weeks

Good post and like you i thought Brough should have passed to Brierley, It came off as it often does but Brierley was on hand for the pass on quite a few occasions, Another one close to the end when Roberts took the tackle, I think the problem is that they don't expect anyone to be there.Don't know what RS is going to do about Brierley. I would think you accept that he is not a playmaker and you start to use his speed or you don't play him. I agree with jools that i don't think he will ever get a chance while Brough is on the field, Whether he will ever shine in that way is doubtful to me, but it may be worth a punt swapping him and Brough, I think It's far more likely he will get dropped and replaced with Gaskill.Brierley is in the same mould as Myler, and he holds his place in a very good Dragons side, but at the moment for us Brierley is a passenger, I would like to see us make use of his pace and support ability, but if we aren't going down that route he may as well be sat in the stand.Ellis as someone mentioned should have been retained, Fair comment, but for me he was far too pedestrian and we looked far better at the back end of last season when Brierley was on. Lets see what RS does .