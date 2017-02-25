"“The game was heavily to Wakefield. Most games, it looked like in the first half, it would probably end 40-16."
Is this quote a repreesntation of the whining and defeatism on this forum? This is a quote from Rick Stone. Some people need to take off the rose tinted specs and be more objective, even the coach thought Wakefield dominated the first half of the game, and he is right. The difference today was that we took our chances when presented. If we are to make any inroads against the better teams, we simply cannot have a period of the game with Wakeman, clough and to be honest Hinchcliffe on in the forwards during which we will be totally dominated by the opposition. Like many are saying here i would give Mason a shot for wakeman at the moment.
Is it just me or is Hinchliffe also having zero impact whether he's at loose forward or hooker. What a waste of a substantial overseas wage!
