Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Hangermans Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 8:46 pm
Posts: 34
"“The game was heavily to Wakefield. Most games, it looked like in the first half, it would probably end 40-16."

Is this quote a repreesntation of the whining and defeatism on this forum? This is a quote from Rick Stone. Some people need to take off the rose tinted specs and be more subjective, even the coach thought Wakefield dominated the first half of the game, and he is right. The difference today was that we took our chances when presented. If we are to make any inroads against the better teams, we simply cannot have a period of the game with Wakeman, clough and to be honest Hinchcliffe on in the forwards during which we will be totally dominated by the opposition. Like many are saying here i would give Mason a shot for wakeman at the moment.

Is it just me or is Hinchliffe also having zero impact whether he's at loose forward or hooker. What a waste of a substantial overseas wage! :x

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:18 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 891
How come Cudjoe didn't play? great to see yound Wood carrying on from his Oldham game last week. Thanks for only beating them by 8 and thanks to Jerry for your try, anytime try scorer 5 fold and handicap 5 fold up last night was constantly updating your twitter at the end ha. Love anytime try scorer bets when theres a few games

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:29 pm
Birkbygiant
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2294
Location: Birkby
I thought we started well for the first 15 minutes and then really struggled against the bigger pack of Wakey, we could not stop their go forward and were lucky we had a good 15 and 2 tries, or they may well of been out of sight. Second half much improved, and in the last 20 we shone and was the better team overall at the end.

I thought Kruise, Seb and Ukuma had exceptional games, Jerry was good, Gaskell was fairly solid and the 2 centres had promising moments. Smith & Rapira stepped up in the second half and helped out the pack so we were not reliant on Seb and Ukuma to make the go forward and win the ruck.

It's teams like Wakey, Widnes, Leeds, Leigh and Salford we have to beat (we failed against the latter) as I think we will be some way off the others from what I have seen so far.

Wakeman has been a disappointment for me so far, but then I read he has not had a preseason so I will hold judgment on him for now, I think the harder ground will help his style later on, I hope so.

A good 2 points for us, we will need this after 23 rounds to help us avoid bottom 4.

I thought the ref was ok, think too many jump on the ref as for the excuse, certainly much better than the ref that did the Hull-Catalan game!
