I thought we started well for the first 15 minutes and then really struggled against the bigger pack of Wakey, we could not stop their go forward and were lucky we had a good 15 and 2 tries, or they may well of been out of sight. Second half much improved, and in the last 20 we shone and was the better team overall at the end.



I thought Kruise, Seb and Ukuma had exceptional games, Jerry was good, Gaskell was fairly solid and the 2 centres had promising moments. Smith & Rapira stepped up in the second half and helped out the pack so we were not reliant on Seb and Ukuma to make the go forward and win the ruck.



It's teams like Wakey, Widnes, Leeds, Leigh and Salford we have to beat (we failed against the latter) as I think we will be some way off the others from what I have seen so far.



Wakeman has been a disappointment for me so far, but then I read he has not had a preseason so I will hold judgment on him for now, I think the harder ground will help his style later on, I hope so.



A good 2 points for us, we will need this after 23 rounds to help us avoid bottom 4.



I thought the ref was ok, think too many jump on the ref as for the excuse, certainly much better than the ref that did the Hull-Catalan game!