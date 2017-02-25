......so our fastest player (at the moment ) is stood , static ! feeding the scrum instead of looking at the opposition defence positioning , and then making a decision on his options on attack



Sorry , but must be something Im missing here......................



9/10 times hes gonna pass it on - and be highly unlikely to get it back as it moves along the line (to slower players ?)



Just seems that 90% of the time we `re not using his pace at all on first play , but no doubt someone will explain all!*