WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives from tonight ....

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Positives from tonight ....

 
Post a reply

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:01 am
hudders789 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
And I'd av kept Ellis over brierly in a heart beat. Just what we r lacking under rick stone.
Image

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:02 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
How many tries did Wakey score?

Just curious since our defence was so poor? How often were they given the ball thanks to abysmal reffing? I assume we lost, since I was obviously watching a different game...

There was a spell of about 20 minutes when the game went their way, like all games ebb and flow but our defence was solid and Wakey made few inroads

To say we were poor is frankly ridiculous and about typical of the constant whining and defeatism on this forum

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:07 am
hudders789 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
We were not poor but hardly world beaters. Play someone like Wigan or cas and would have been a different story on that showing. We are just expressing our concerns while happy with the 2 points! . I think it's a good 2 points considering the overall performance
Image

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:14 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
Of course we aren't world beaters, and some folk need to remember that

This is a season with a cobbled together team and hamstrung by our awful last season, but they work damn hard and dug very deep tonight to get the win

100% guaranteed wed have lost that game last season

And we did it against 14 men

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:29 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 963
Happy with the result. Our indiscipline was the main problem.

I was glad to see smith back in the squad. I'm not writing Wakeman off yet but I think he needs a few weeks at Oldham to get up to speed. He's really lacking in defence falling off tackles, lacking a bit up top. It will come but I'd rather play Mason until Wakeman is ready. Mason earnt it after last season

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:44 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7183
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Happy with the result. Our indiscipline was the main problem.

I was glad to see smith back in the squad. I'm not writing Wakeman off yet but I think he needs a few weeks at Oldham to get up to speed. He's really lacking in defence falling off tackles, lacking a bit up top. It will come but I'd rather play Mason until Wakeman is ready. Mason earnt it after last season


I'm not sure Wakeman can play at Oldham Due to his visa.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:46 am
Crackerjack Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4766
......so our fastest player (at the moment ) is stood , static ! feeding the scrum instead of looking at the opposition defence positioning , and then making a decision on his options on attack

Sorry , but must be something Im missing here......................

9/10 times hes gonna pass it on - and be highly unlikely to get it back as it moves along the line (to slower players ?)

Just seems that 90% of the time we `re not using his pace at all on first play , but no doubt someone will explain all!*
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:50 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7183
Your missing nothing crackers. It doesn't matter who plays at 7- we've already seen this- they are always, always going to be overshadowed whilst ever brough is in our side as he takes over.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:29 am
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 857
Location: Born in Fartown
Code13 wrote:
How many tries did Wakey score?

Just curious since our defence was so poor? How often were they given the ball thanks to abysmal reffing? I assume we lost, since I was obviously watching a different game...

There was a spell of about 20 minutes when the game went their way, like all games ebb and flow but our defence was solid and Wakey made few inroads

To say we were poor is frankly ridiculous and about typical of the constant whining and defeatism on this forum

We nil a team in the second half and our defence is poor.

You couldn't make it up.

The problem in the first half was our line speed and intensity.

My gran could have made metres against us in the first half.

And she's 6 foot under.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: devoniangiant, HuddsRL5, TBC and 74 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,9741,25975,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}