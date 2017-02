How many tries did Wakey score?



Just curious since our defence was so poor? How often were they given the ball thanks to abysmal reffing? I assume we lost, since I was obviously watching a different game...



There was a spell of about 20 minutes when the game went their way, like all games ebb and flow but our defence was solid and Wakey made few inroads



To say we were poor is frankly ridiculous and about typical of the constant whining and defeatism on this forum