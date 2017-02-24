|
Kruise WILL be a top, top player
Jerry is hard as **** and at times unstoppable
Sam Wood had another excellent game
Seb never stops
and......
Wakefield are still our bitches
oh and we got 2 points after playing the worse we've played for a long time IMO.
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout
We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes
Code13 wrote:
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout
We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes
Must have different views on games then, i thought we were awful, especially in defence, they simply benefited from our lack of effort but fair enough.
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Must have different views on games then, i thought we were awful, especially in defence, they simply benefited from our lack of effort but fair enough.
Agree with you Daz I thought we were terrible for a lot of the game and feel alot of other teams would have beaten us tonight.
Kruise, Seb, Jerry and Ukuama are worlds above anyone else in the squad at the moment. Kruise could really be a gem for us this year.
Code13 wrote:
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout
We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes
You were obviously at a different game, Wakey were the better team for most of that game, A bit of Brough magic turned it, I do agree the Ref was abysmal but our defense was worse for a big part of the game. The positive was when we really needed to defend to save the game in the last 5 minutes, we did.
Brierley is a complete waste of a position, if we don't play to his strength. Leeming gets better and better, so things to work on. I have a feeling next week will be our first real test, But it's 2 points.
I thought we were awful in defence at times too- apart from that excellent 10 minutes between 65 and 75 minutes where we defended 4 sets on our line and absorbed everything wakey threw at us.
We did prevent them from scoring in the second half- but those first half tries they scored were massively soft to concede.
Wakeman - I know he's not had a preseason, isn't up to speed, blah, blah- but I've seen little to suggest he's got anything to warrant keeping out mason. Jerry good go forward but got turned in defence again. Let's face it many were at fault defensively!And Gaskell was both good and bad at times. Why are we still allowing brough to kick? Is he putting on bets because he's been truly awful so far this season- let Gaskell or brierley do it!!!!! (Let's face it brierley is allowed/doing little else-we aren't playing to his strengths)
Sam wood- a couple of errors but he was a terrier in defence and massive effort from him.
Ikahihifo- wish they'd all run the ball in like him and big minutes again!
Mellor -warming to this lad. Some poor decisions at times but never a backwards step.
Taai- beast
Roberts- strong when he came on but little opportunity tonight
Leeming- what an absolute star this lad is turning out to be- his running from DH seems to have come on leaps and bounds!! And what a stint!
derek and taai the best front row in the league at the minute. immense! When they go off we have nothing! how we won tonight i will never know. Think a creative half to replace brierly is required and a couple of decent front rowers for the interchange with derek and taai. then we will have a chance!
We don't need to replace Brierley, we need to use him correctly and play to his strength's. He isn't a creator he's a finisher.
so we play without a scrumhalf and just a finisher? we need a good creative scrum half not a finisher!
