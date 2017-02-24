I thought we were awful in defence at times too- apart from that excellent 10 minutes between 65 and 75 minutes where we defended 4 sets on our line and absorbed everything wakey threw at us.

We did prevent them from scoring in the second half- but those first half tries they scored were massively soft to concede.

Wakeman - I know he's not had a preseason, isn't up to speed, blah, blah- but I've seen little to suggest he's got anything to warrant keeping out mason. Jerry good go forward but got turned in defence again. Let's face it many were at fault defensively!And Gaskell was both good and bad at times. Why are we still allowing brough to kick? Is he putting on bets because he's been truly awful so far this season- let Gaskell or brierley do it!!!!! (Let's face it brierley is allowed/doing little else-we aren't playing to his strengths)



Sam wood- a couple of errors but he was a terrier in defence and massive effort from him.

Ikahihifo- wish they'd all run the ball in like him and big minutes again!

Mellor -warming to this lad. Some poor decisions at times but never a backwards step.

Taai- beast

Roberts- strong when he came on but little opportunity tonight

Leeming- what an absolute star this lad is turning out to be- his running from DH seems to have come on leaps and bounds!! And what a stint!