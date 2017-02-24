WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives from tonight ....

Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:35 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14494
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Kruise WILL be a top, top player
Jerry is hard as **** and at times unstoppable
Sam Wood had another excellent game
Seb never stops
and......
Wakefield are still our bitches

oh and we got 2 points after playing the worse we've played for a long time IMO.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:39 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30891
Location: Gods Own County
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout

We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:48 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14494
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Code13 wrote:
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout

We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes



Must have different views on games then, i thought we were awful, especially in defence, they simply benefited from our lack of effort but fair enough.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:52 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 254
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Must have different views on games then, i thought we were awful, especially in defence, they simply benefited from our lack of effort but fair enough.


Agree with you Daz I thought we were terrible for a lot of the game and feel alot of other teams would have beaten us tonight.

Kruise, Seb, Jerry and Ukuama are worlds above anyone else in the squad at the moment. Kruise could really be a gem for us this year.

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:00 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 933
Code13 wrote:
I don't think we played badly at all
Quite the opposite in fact, we were the better team throughout

We were however refereed put of the contest for about 40 minutes



You were obviously at a different game, Wakey were the better team for most of that game, A bit of Brough magic turned it, I do agree the Ref was abysmal but our defense was worse for a big part of the game. The positive was when we really needed to defend to save the game in the last 5 minutes, we did.

Brierley is a complete waste of a position, if we don't play to his strength. Leeming gets better and better, so things to work on. I have a feeling next week will be our first real test, But it's 2 points.

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:01 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7173
I thought we were awful in defence at times too- apart from that excellent 10 minutes between 65 and 75 minutes where we defended 4 sets on our line and absorbed everything wakey threw at us.
We did prevent them from scoring in the second half- but those first half tries they scored were massively soft to concede.
Wakeman - I know he's not had a preseason, isn't up to speed, blah, blah- but I've seen little to suggest he's got anything to warrant keeping out mason. Jerry good go forward but got turned in defence again. Let's face it many were at fault defensively!And Gaskell was both good and bad at times. Why are we still allowing brough to kick? Is he putting on bets because he's been truly awful so far this season- let Gaskell or brierley do it!!!!! (Let's face it brierley is allowed/doing little else-we aren't playing to his strengths)

Sam wood- a couple of errors but he was a terrier in defence and massive effort from him.
Ikahihifo- wish they'd all run the ball in like him and big minutes again!
Mellor -warming to this lad. Some poor decisions at times but never a backwards step.
Taai- beast
Roberts- strong when he came on but little opportunity tonight
Leeming- what an absolute star this lad is turning out to be- his running from DH seems to have come on leaps and bounds!! And what a stint!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:18 pm
hudders789
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Here
derek and taai the best front row in the league at the minute. immense! When they go off we have nothing! how we won tonight i will never know. Think a creative half to replace brierly is required and a couple of decent front rowers for the interchange with derek and taai. then we will have a chance!
Image

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:26 pm
SpainesRoadFartown

Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm
Posts: 15
We don't need to replace Brierley, we need to use him correctly and play to his strength's. He isn't a creator he's a finisher.

Re: Positives from tonight ....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:30 pm
hudders789
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Here
so we play without a scrumhalf and just a finisher? we need a good creative scrum half not a finisher!
Image

Users browsing this forum: Chetnik, GiantDee, GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, Hangermans, hudders789, Jo Jumbuck, moggie, raceman, Run leroy , run !, sallynook giant, sgtwilko, Upanunder, willo109 and 219 guests

c}