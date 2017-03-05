WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - next 6 games

Re: next 6 games

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:15 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great :shock:


1997. The day Tom Hark rose...

Re: next 6 games

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:39 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great :shock:

Or chanting....
Down with the pi-keys
Your going down with the pi-keys.
once a wire always a wire

Re: next 6 games

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:10 pm
sir adrian morley wrote:
we.ll beat wigan on thursday


Which Thursday's that then?? :lol:
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: next 6 games

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
We'll beat Salford, Leigh Saints and Hull I think.


2 Down, 2 to go!! :D :D :D
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: next 6 games

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:17 pm
I honestly can't see where the 1st win is coming from.
top flight since 1895

Re: next 6 games

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:25 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?

I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........


the flying biscuit wrote:
I need to reassess my initial thoughts I believe we will have played seven lost seven when Leeds visit the Halliwell Jones.... IF Tony Smith and Richard Agar are not Sacked.


I aint no Nostradamus but i'm getting pretty close.... a "gutsy" loss to Saints and a shallacking by Hull and I wouldnt want to look at what odds I could have got for that...after 2 games....

seriously this is the worst ever side ive seen Ive been a regular since Bradford northern at home September 1979.

truly awful.
Re: next 6 games

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:39 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
I honestly can't see where the 1st win is coming from.



Leeds at home. We could never beat you at yours (except famous play off win) even when we were great you used to put 30/40 plus on us on a regular basis

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:54 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
We'll beat Salford, Leigh Saints and Hull I think.



Three down, one to go!! :D :D
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:22 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
wow man your on drugs............. seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?

I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........

tonight was a loving disgrace nothing more nothing less if I was a Cas fan I'd be worried why they didn't stick 40 or 50 points on us we were toothless.

Kevin Brown sticking to his left flank like a limpet was a joke. A leader would have at least had the decency to help out in the middle of the park........

I caught the end of the Sky sports coverage and had to listen to the clowns lauding Castleford as the next best thing since bread cut into slices...... Jesus this backwater team hasn't won a pot since colour telly was invented....and after two games they are a benchmark for modern Rugby......and shoe ins for a treble.........

what a loving disaster of a night.....


I'm in no better a mood than the day I wrote this and we are exactly where I predicted we would be, except Tony Smith has not been Sacked.

I cant make my mind up on Hull they should have mullered Wigan last night but then I suppose they did and then took their foot of the gas. I think i could be wrong and we'll go zero from 8.

people talking about us not getting in the top for is just bull poop talk... we wont get out of the bottom four ....
Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:00 pm
unknownlegend wrote:
Three down, one to go!! :D :D

Well done.
c}