the flying biscuit wrote: wow man your on drugs............. seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?



I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........



tonight was a loving disgrace nothing more nothing less if I was a Cas fan I'd be worried why they didn't stick 40 or 50 points on us we were toothless.



Kevin Brown sticking to his left flank like a limpet was a joke. A leader would have at least had the decency to help out in the middle of the park........



I caught the end of the Sky sports coverage and had to listen to the clowns lauding Castleford as the next best thing since bread cut into slices...... Jesus this backwater team hasn't won a pot since colour telly was invented....and after two games they are a benchmark for modern Rugby......and shoe ins for a treble.........



what a loving disaster of a night.....

I'm in no better a mood than the day I wrote this and we are exactly where I predicted we would be, except Tony Smith has not been Sacked.I cant make my mind up on Hull they should have mullered Wigan last night but then I suppose they did and then took their foot of the gas. I think i could be wrong and we'll go zero from 8.people talking about us not getting in the top for is just bull poop talk... we wont get out of the bottom four ....