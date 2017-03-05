|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 392
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
1997. The day Tom Hark rose...
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7583
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
Or chanting....
Down with the pi-keys
Your going down with the pi-keys.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 529
Location: West Hull
|
sir adrian morley wrote:
we.ll beat wigan on thursday
Which Thursday's that then??
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 529
Location: West Hull
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
We'll beat Salford, Leigh Saints and Hull I think.
2 Down, 2 to go!!
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3600
Location: Its in the name
|
I honestly can't see where the 1st win is coming from.
|
top flight since 1895
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5152
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?
I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........
the flying biscuit wrote:
I need to reassess my initial thoughts I believe we will have played seven lost seven when Leeds visit the Halliwell Jones.... IF Tony Smith and Richard Agar are not Sacked.
I aint no Nostradamus but i'm getting pretty close.... a "gutsy" loss to Saints and a shallacking by Hull and I wouldnt want to look at what odds I could have got for that...after 2 games....
seriously this is the worst ever side ive seen Ive been a regular since Bradford northern at home September 1979.
truly awful.
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2301
|
Oxford Exile wrote:
I honestly can't see where the 1st win is coming from.
Leeds at home. We could never beat you at yours (except famous play off win) even when we were great you used to put 30/40 plus on us on a regular basis
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allypie, Backwoodsman, Bigtom, Bombed Out, BornagainLeyther, Boss Hog, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, comeontrinity, ComeOnYouUll, Cripesginger, CW8, CyberPieMan, Dezzies_right_hook, dodger666, Ewwenorfolk, Fatbelly, fc-eaststander, fcimp, FlexWheeler, Fozzysalforddevil, Frosties., Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, Giantscorpio, GrahamGBull, grifter, Hashman, Hatfield Town Wire, hatty, Hessle Roader, Hicks Is A God, Hindsfordleyther79, HOOF HEARTED, illy, invmatt, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Steel, jacquiep, jeffb, jj86, just_browny, karetaker, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, Leythersteve, Listerofsmeg, LukeLeedsRhinos, Man Mountain, matt6169, matt_wire, Mike1970, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, Norris Cole, Odem, Old Man John, Orrell Lad, Oxford Exile, P-J, Paddyfc, Penks81, Philth, pie.warrior, pmarrow, poppys mum, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, salfordfan, ScottyWire, shane A, silver2, Smiffy27, Snowy, spacks grandad, steadygetyerboots-on, Stitch, Superblue, Suzy Banyon, tank123, the flying biscuit, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, TrevorGrice, Trust Me, Tweety, Uncle Rico, unknownlegend, Uppo58, upsetzombie, vintage73, Wanderer, whitters, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wireste92, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76, Ziggy Stardust and 1206 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}