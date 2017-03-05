the flying biscuit wrote: seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?



I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........



the flying biscuit wrote: I need to reassess my initial thoughts I believe we will have played seven lost seven when Leeds visit the Halliwell Jones.... IF Tony Smith and Richard Agar are not Sacked.



I aint no Nostradamus but i'm getting pretty close.... a "gutsy" loss to Saints and a shallacking by Hull and I wouldnt want to look at what odds I could have got for that...after 2 games....seriously this is the worst ever side ive seen Ive been a regular since Bradford northern at home September 1979.truly awful.