the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
1997. The day Tom Hark rose...