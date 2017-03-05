WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:32 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7517
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.


Lol. That's probably the best best trolling comeback I've read.
:)
once a wire always a wire

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:49 am
unknownlegend
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 522
Location: West Hull
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
We'll beat Salford, Leigh Saints and Hull I think.


1 down, 3 to go! :D
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:09 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5135
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great :shock:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:39 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2945
Location: newton-le-willows
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great :shock:


Maybe we need a dose of the friendly spirit of a Locker Cup game. Now they were performances to behold.

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:40 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3584
Location: Its in the name
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.


does the league leaders shield count for nothing then? Top of the shop at the end of the season means zip?
top flight since 1895

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:44 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8631
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Oxford Exile wrote:
does the league leaders shield count for nothing then?

yes.
Massive pessimist

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:04 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6505
Location: Home sweet home
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great

Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great :shock:


we.ll beat wigan on thursday

Re: next 6 games

Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:13 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 109
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.

Quality. That means the Leeds 'treble' from 2015 has been officially downgraded to just the double if the LLS counts for nothing.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
c}