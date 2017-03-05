|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7517
|
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.
Lol. That's probably the best best trolling comeback I've read.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:49 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 522
Location: West Hull
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
We'll beat Salford, Leigh Saints and Hull I think.
1 down, 3 to go!
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5135
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:39 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2945Location:
newton-le-willows
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
Maybe we need a dose of the friendly spirit of a Locker Cup game. Now they were performances to behold.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3584
Location: Its in the name
|
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.
does the league leaders shield count for nothing then? Top of the shop at the end of the season means zip?
|
top flight since 1895
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8631
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Oxford Exile wrote:
does the league leaders shield count for nothing then?
yes.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6505
Location: Home sweet home
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Having watched Wigan wire games for nigh on forty years I can't remember being bottom of the league when coming to play them. ..... We've certainly been garbage and a class apart for a good portion of those years but my word we are at the opposite end of the table to a rank average Wigan side
Having the pie eaters chanting "going down going down " will feel just great
we.ll beat wigan on thursday
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:13 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 109
|
sgtwilko wrote:
Can't understand why you be the Leeds for 2017? Surely it would be Huddersfield. You didn't win anything the year before.
Quality. That means the Leeds 'treble' from 2015 has been officially downgraded to just the double if the LLS counts for nothing.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A MIDDLETON, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, EX.SALF.UNI, Kiyan, Mr Snoodle, Philth, richmond, The Riddler, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, worthing wire, Wrath and 264 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}