Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:08 pm
Tiz Lad
DAG wrote:
Oh dear. Let's condem ourselves to the middle eights already.


Given an attacking Wigan and Leigh Away Saints away and Hull at home theres a distinct possibility of 0 from 7

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:16 pm
the flying biscuit
DAG wrote:
Oh dear. Let's condem ourselves to the middle eights already.



I'm already looking at the bright side of that...Toulouse away in September hopefully...!!!
Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:56 pm
Wires71
DAG wrote:
Oh dear. Let's condem ourselves to the middle eights already.


Yeah we can keep burying our head in the sand for a few more games at least. Loads of excuses to go through yet

Injuries
Grounds to firm up
New players time to gel
Players a bit underdone
Brisbane hangover

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:14 pm
morleys_deckchair
we are, in every sense of the word, 'rubbish'
Massive pessimist

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:23 pm
Oxford Exile
Brown and Blyth. Wow....just wow. Thats the best we could get in. Going to be a long long season. We are in a mess folks,
top flight since 1895

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:27 pm
silvertail-wolf
W 0
L 3
And so to the next game
L 4. And the three after that L7
I had a gut feeling pre season we could be in trouble due to too many injuries and lack of depth
We have a fab owner but I'm afraid the squad is crap
I won't be eating my words this season or showing my hairy a..... On bridge foot
We are and will be in the poop come April
The Wolf has spoken
c}