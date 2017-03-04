W 0

L 3

And so to the next game

L 4. And the three after that L7

I had a gut feeling pre season we could be in trouble due to too many injuries and lack of depth

We have a fab owner but I'm afraid the squad is crap

I won't be eating my words this season or showing my hairy a..... On bridge foot

We are and will be in the poop come April

The Wolf has spoken