W 0
L 3
And so to the next game
L 4. And the three after that L7
I had a gut feeling pre season we could be in trouble due to too many injuries and lack of depth
We have a fab owner but I'm afraid the squad is crap
I won't be eating my words this season or showing my hairy a..... On bridge foot
We are and will be in the poop come April
The Wolf has spoken
