easyWire wrote:

I'd take a 10% fit Ratchford at right centre over Evans at the moment. No offence to Rhys but form dictates a spell in the reserves.



Be serious. Would a 10% fit Ratchford make the tackles that Evans does, even if you don't rate his attack? Would a 10% fit Ratchford not be likely to suffer another injury?













Maybe we can afford Livett some practice there against Salford and the chance to prove himself first choice for the Wigan game.