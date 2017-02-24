sir adrian morley wrote: after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..

salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.

wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,

leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.

st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.

hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.

leeds..not the team they were..but...



for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster

wow man your on drugs............. seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........tonight was a loving disgrace nothing more nothing less if I was a Cas fan I'd be worried why they didn't stick 40 or 50 points on us we were toothless.Kevin Brown sticking to his left flank like a limpet was a joke. A leader would have at least had the decency to help out in the middle of the park........I caught the end of the Sky sports coverage and had to listen to the clowns lauding Castleford as the next best thing since bread cut into slices...... Jesus this backwater team hasn't won a pot since colour telly was invented....and after two games they are a benchmark for modern Rugby......and shoe ins for a treble.........what a loving disaster of a night.....